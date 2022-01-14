Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,779.17

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,779.17 ($37.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,852 ($38.71). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,851 ($38.70), with a volume of 716,247 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.29) to GBX 2,675 ($36.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,100 ($42.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,878.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,779.17. The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 40.86 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

