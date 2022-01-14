SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a growth of 224.7% from the December 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SBET opened at $1.87 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

