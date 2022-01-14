Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Grows By 291.6%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 291.6% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allianz from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.89 on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

