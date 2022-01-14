Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 72.1%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSSF. UBS Group raised shares of Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Alsea alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.