Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Increases By 375.0%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Anritsu stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Anritsu has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.