Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 67.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.