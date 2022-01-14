Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 356.3%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 356.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.34.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

