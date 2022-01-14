Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Grows By 353.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 353.4% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CII opened at $21.48 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

