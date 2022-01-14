Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 288.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 288.2% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

JOF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

