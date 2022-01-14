Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 70.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,447. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.