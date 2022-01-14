Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Drops By 72.1%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LHC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,182. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.