Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Increases By 372.5%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 372.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: What is a bull market?

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.