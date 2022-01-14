Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Declines By 64.1%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.