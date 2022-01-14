Short Interest in Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Grows By 382.4%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 382.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGSI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

