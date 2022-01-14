Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Rises By 237.1%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,452 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.