Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Declines By 64.0%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

