Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 366.6%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 366.6% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSOI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

