Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 253.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 253.0% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,195. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
