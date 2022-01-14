Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 253.0%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 253.0% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,195. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.