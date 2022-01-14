Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a growth of 366.1% from the December 15th total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.