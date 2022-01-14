SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 74.1% in December

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.
In other SigmaTron International news, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $142,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.