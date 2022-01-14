Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG) fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 9,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 39.97 and a quick ratio of 39.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

