Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGAPY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

