SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of SLR Investment worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.10 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

