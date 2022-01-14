Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

