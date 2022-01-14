SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently:

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/10/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/7/2022 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $318.00.

11/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $260.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.