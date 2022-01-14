SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $149.25 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $149.25 million and $2.91 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

