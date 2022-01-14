Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) VP Sells $45,265.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SOTK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 61,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,116. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.