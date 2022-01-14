Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.23. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 26,417 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

