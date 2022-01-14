Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.36 and traded as high as $44.49. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 47,999 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.