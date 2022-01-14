Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.80 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 964,038 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.80. The company has a market capitalization of £320.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh bought 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,437.41).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

