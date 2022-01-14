Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. Spire shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,096,793 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,771,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

