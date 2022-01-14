St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,578.99

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.99 ($21.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,662 ($22.56). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,653.50 ($22.44), with a volume of 696,264 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.29) to GBX 1,635 ($22.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.94) to GBX 1,700 ($23.08) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.43) to GBX 1,860 ($25.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,506.25 ($20.45).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,614.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,578.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

