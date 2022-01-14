Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $58.61 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $58.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004984 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,281,819 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

