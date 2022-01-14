Stakenet (XSN) Market Cap Reaches $11.33 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $35,145.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00326966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008333 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,154,316 coins and its circulating supply is 123,615,279 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

