Starbase Hits Market Cap of $640,667.51 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $640,667.51 and $596,904.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

