State Street (NYSE:STT) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Head to Head Survey

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for State Street and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 4 8 0 2.67 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $108.09, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given State Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Street and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.08 billion 3.13 $2.42 billion $6.79 15.23 Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.62 $17.55 million $4.84 9.80

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83% Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A

Summary

State Street beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

