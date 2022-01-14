STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
STERIS stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
