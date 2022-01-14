STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

