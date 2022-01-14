SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $2.75. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 504,212 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

