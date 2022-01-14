Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 370.0% in December

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
