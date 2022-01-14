Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Trading Down 2.7%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) shares fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

About Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

