Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $488.02

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.02 ($6.62) and traded as low as GBX 388.60 ($5.27). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 391 ($5.31), with a volume of 1,270,417 shares trading hands.

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.76).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.02.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,750.64). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($183,385.37). Insiders have purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 in the last ninety days.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.