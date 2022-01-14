Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $1.09

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Syscoin has a market cap of $685.34 million and approximately $30.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00342235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 631,206,244 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

