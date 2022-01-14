Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

