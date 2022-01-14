Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

TNEYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TNEYF stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

