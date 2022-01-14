Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,241,500 shares, an increase of 382.5% from the December 15th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.