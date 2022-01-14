Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Financial Analysis

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.27%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of 20.33, indicating a potential upside of 185.58%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and SAB Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

