Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

