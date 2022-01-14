TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

