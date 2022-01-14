TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTGT opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
