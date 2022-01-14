TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 2.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$36.58 and last traded at C$36.70. Approximately 96,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 140,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

