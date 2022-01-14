Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

